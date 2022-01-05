Celtic’s Liam Shaw snapped up as Premiership club look to seal loan

Shaw joined the Bhoys over the summer as a free transfer after his contract with Sheffield Wednesday came to an end, with the 20-year-old being joined by fellow former Owl, Osaze Urhoghide, in Glasgow.

For both players game time has been hard to come by, however young Shaw impressed on his debut against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League last month, and also went on to get his first Scottish Premiership runout against St Mirren.

Shaw has also been linked with a move to St Johnstone this month after the January transfer window opened, but it’s now understood that Motherwell are leading the loan race with a deal almost sealed to snap up the talented midfielder for the second half of the campaign.

Liam Shaw, pictured in action for Celtic against Real Betis, is closing in on a loan move to Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Motherwell are currently fourth in the table after 20 games, and Shaw will no doubt be looking forward to the opportunity of playing regular football in Scotland should the deal be finalised.

Ange Postecoglou completed the signing of three new players last week, with Daizen Maeda from Yokohama F. Marinos, Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka and Reo Hatate from Kawasaki Frontale all set to be registered this month.

Celtic are sat in second place this season, six points behind the current league leaders, Rangers, who have lost just one game throughout the 2021/22 campaign so far.