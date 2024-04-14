Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi speaks on Hampden, shoulder injury, playing under Brendan Rodgers and Reo Hatate return

Kyogo Furuhashi is understandably relishing a return to Hampden next weekend. The 29-year-old’s record there is enough to strike fear into the Aberdeen defence for their Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Since arriving at Celtic from Vissel Kobe three years ago, Furuhashi has played at Hampden seven times and only lost once. A man for the big occasion, he has scored in three of those matches: a double in the 2021 Viaplay Cup final win over Hibs, a double in the 2023 Viaplay Cup final triumph against Rangers and the opening goal in last season’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness. He will look to add to that tally against the Dons, with a place in the 2023/24 final at stake.

“Yes, of course, I have good memories of the Scottish Cup with my goal in the final last year a highlight for me,” said Furuhashi. “But this semi-final against Aberdeen is a fresh challenge for us collectively and myself individually. We know that we can win it if we perform to our capabilities but also that in order to do so we will have to prepare ourselves very well.”

The Scottish Cup will bring some brief relief from the Premiership title challenge with Rangers. Celtic are locked in an almighty tussle with their Old Firm rivals for the league crown and should they progress past Aberdeen, they could meet Philippe Clement’s men in the final. The Gers face Hearts in the other semi-final at Hampden.

“Yes, it will be a nice change,” continued Furuhashi. “I say that because it is a different competition, and the game is being played at nice stadium, one we associate with big occasions. We know too that if we win on Saturday we get to come back at the end of the season to play in the final which is a very special day in the calendar. So, we very much want to be successful. To do so, we have to prepare properly and then play in our style. I believe that if we do both then we can win.”

There has been increased scrutiny on Furuhashi this season, with his goal returns not as spectacular as his two previous full campaigns under old boss Ange Postecoglou. He has featured in every competitive Celtic match this season and has netted 16 times in 43 appearances, his latest coming in Saturday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren. Last season, he chalked up a hugely impressive 34 goals in 50 games, and the term before that he sat on 20 from 33 matches. A persistent shoulder problem has been mooted as one issue he needs to deal with right now but Furuhashi offered a positive update on that front. “Everything is good with me,” he said. “I have no problems or fitness concerns just now. I am feeling sharp and ready for what the rest of the season brings.”

A change of manager in summer, with Brendan Rodgers coming in to replace Postecoglou after his move to Tottenham Hotspur, resulted in Furuhashi having to adapt to a new boss. “The manager is someone who is always thinking about the team, thinking about us and thinking about how to win games for Celtic,” he said of working with Rodgers. “As players we just have to try to help him in that aim by playing the way he wants us to play.”

The return of team-mate Reo Hatate will boost Furuhashi and Celtic for the run-in.