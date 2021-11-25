Celtic's Joe Hart wows predecessor with astonishing bit of goalkeeping

Joe Hart made this incredible save to deny Amine Adli.

With the score tied a 1-1 on 54 minutes, Hart made a point-blank save from Moussa Diaby with his feet, only for the ball to land in the path of Amine Adli with the goal gaping.

However, Hart rushed back to his goal and plunged in front of the young Frenchman near the goal-line, stopping the ball from going over the line and then managing to control it with his hand as the loose ball squirmed away from him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minutes later, Celtic went on to score via Jota to go 2-1 ahead, although Leverkusen went on to win the match 3-2 and end Celtic’s hopes of reaching the Europa League knock-out stage.

The save brought a lot of praise for the England international, with former Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas tweeting: “Joe Hart take a bow. Outstanding.”