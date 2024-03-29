Celtic's Joe Hart recalls scene of only red card crime and 'naughty' TV clip - 'there was no need for that'

Should Joe Hart come through Celtic’s remaining nine or 10 matches of the season without any further indiscretions, it will throw up an interesting future pub quiz question.

Name the ground where the former Manchester City and England goalkeeper received the only red card of his 21-year professional playing career. The answer is the Tony Macaroni Arena, a name that, like Hart, is set to disappear from Scottish football come the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hart returns to the scene of the crime this weekend, a final encounter on Livingston’s plastic pitch before he slips into retirement. It can’t go any worse than that previous date back in September where he rashly wiped out Mo Sangare midway through the first half and looked up to see John Beaton brandishing a red card over his head. His team-mates – especially Daizen Maeda who scored Celtic’s third late on to top off a heroic shift – got Hart out of a hole that day and the veteran reckons it will take a similar team effort to secure all three points again tomorrow.

Joe Hart is shown a red card by referee John Beaton during Livingston v Celtic in September last year.

“It was really strange,” he recalled after being shown the red card. “I just went and got a drink and sat in the TV room and watched it unfold. It wasn’t something I enjoyed but what can you do? Rules are rules. I I’ve a smile on my face because we won, but, dunno, was it 20 minutes in? We were 1-0 up, looking very comfortable and playing a good game.

“I slightly misread a through ball on a pitch we don’t train on as much as maybe would help in that situation. And I got the tackle wrong. That’s the responsibilities of a goalkeeper. I saw the red. Which was weird. I didn’t really know what to do or play it out, but the boys were incredible. Scott [Bain] came on and I thought he was brilliant that day. We really controlled the game and it was an excellent performance with 10 men.”

Maeda played with the energy of two men that day, something Hart feels has been a theme throughout a season heading for the tightest title finish in years. “I wasn’t thanking him afterwards, I was congratulating him,” he said of his Japanese teammate. “He was absolutely superb that day. We work as a team. We couldn’t quite do the same for him when he got sent off against Atletico! But we’re all there to win. We work that hard and train that consistently here that ultimately it doesn’t matter if it’s 11 men, 10 men or whoever is on the pitch. We’re looking to execute and I thought we were excellent.”