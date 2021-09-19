Celtic's Joe Hart opens up on style of football, Livingston result and what margin for error they have now

“Any team throughout the world [needs to be able to grind out results],” the 34-year-old said of a sixth defeat in seven games on the road with the Australian at the helm. “We know that. We’re not under any illusions that we can just turn up and play. Nice football, full-backs on the inside, all of that kind of thing, that doesn’t guarantee you are going to win. It’s not through lack of effort, it really isn’t. It was just one of those days when we just couldn’t find the right chance.

“It would be easy for me to say if we score it would be a different game and a different atmosphere but we didn’t. And those are the facts and that’s what we are trying to deal in. Playing nice football, yes we want to do that, but we want to do it for a reason because we are trying to win the game.

‘I thought Livi did great, we didn’t. They took their goal really well and I just don’t think we penetrated enough. It was a tough game for us. I don’t think there is much more to it than that. We didn’t take our few chances when they came. We got punished by a good goal.

Hart admitted that defeats in six out of seven away games in this season had now reduced their margin of error to practically zero. And couldn’t be dressed up as other than a real concern.