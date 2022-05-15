Celtic's European ambitions 'won't be set by Rangers rivalry'

As cinch Premiership winners, a lucrative place in the UEFA Champions League groups is guaranteed for Celtic next term, and Rangers could yet join them by winning Wednesday’s Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.
Instead of aiming to outdo their city neighbours within the tit-for-tat nature of Old Firm rivalry, Postecoglou insists Celtic’s own past European achievements are all the encouragement needed for his team to take on the continent’s best and further their own ambitions next season.
"I just don't use any other club as a reference point for us. I said it a few weeks back and I think people took it the wrong way when I said if I need inspiration I just need to look at the trophy we've won in Europe. That's not because I am trying to downplay anybody else's achievements. You don't need any other reference points. The reference points are in this building. I see them every day."I met Martin O'Neill last night and he took this club to the UEFA Cup final, that's our reference points. That's the level we have been in and want to continue to be in. I don't want to downplay Rangers' achievements or any other club's but I am not going to use them as reference point to who we are or how good we can be.
"I know what we need to be, it's everywhere I look at this football club.”