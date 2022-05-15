Celtic's European ambitions 'won't be set by Rangers rivalry'

"I just don't use any other club as a reference point for us. I said it a few weeks back and I think people took it the wrong way when I said if I need inspiration I just need to look at the trophy we've won in Europe. That's not because I am trying to downplay anybody else's achievements. You don't need any other reference points. The reference points are in this building. I see them every day."I met Martin O'Neill last night and he took this club to the UEFA Cup final, that's our reference points. That's the level we have been in and want to continue to be in. I don't want to downplay Rangers' achievements or any other club's but I am not going to use them as reference point to who we are or how good we can be.