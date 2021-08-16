Celtic's €600k defender deal to be completed as Ange Postecoglou eyes 'a few more'

The 23-year-old is a key target for the Parkhead side having impressed with Shamrock Rovers following his move from University College Dublin.
According to a report in his homeland, Scales will move to Celtic by the end of the month for a €600,000 upfront fee. There will also be additional add-ons as part of the deal.
Scales played for Shamrock in their 1-0 win over Drogheda United on Sunday as part of a back three.
The left-footed centre-back has reportedly attracted interest from England but Celtic have won the race for his signature as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen the squad.
Speaking after the 3-2 win over Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup, the Australian said: “I keep saying it, we need more players to support the ones we have.
“Hopefully, getting a few more players in will allow us to maintain the standard for 90 minutes.”