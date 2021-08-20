Celtic's David Turnbull lifts lid on Ange Postecoglou formula - 'always demanding more'

David Turnbull says Ange Postecoglou is always 'demaning more' from his Celtic players (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australian’s ability to ignite his squad is all the more impressive because of what the Celtic midfielder believes has underpinned the aggressive attacking intent he has extracted from his team. Turnbull considers it is Postecoglou’s force of personality and his restless desire for improvement that have been key to the five-game winning run; encapsulated in the fizzing 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in Wednesday’s Europa League play-off home first leg.

“We’re working hard in training, but at the moment it’s a tough schedule, so there’s not as much training as we’d like,” he said. “I’m sure that’s what all the boys would want, but personally myself I’m feeling a lot fitter. I’m feeling great, and it looks like everybody else is as well.

“[That is down] to him always demanding more off us, whether it’s in training or in games. He’s always telling us before and at half-time to keep working hard, keep pressing for the team and win the ball back, and that gets a good reaction from everybody. It’s been good. I’m maybe sleeping a wee bit [more], but I’ve always been a bit of a napper.”

Kyogo Furuhashi has understandably grabbed the headlines with his blistering displays and goal returns, however, against the Dutch it was the defensive trio of Joe Hart, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh that provided the platform for the Japanese forward to make the difference with his latest strike, and an assist for the second goal.

“Since Joe has come in he’s been excellent,” he said. “You see the save he pulled off on Wednesday night in the first few minutes. That’s what we need. Every game we’ve played he’s looked very comfortable, and he’s playing the way we want to as well.

“Tony and Welshy have been excellent coming into this season. Welshy had a good few games last year and he’s kicking on now, and Tony has been non-stop down the right. It’s great to see. They have really stepped forward. It probably wasn’t the season they wanted last year, but this year the two of them have looked brilliant.”