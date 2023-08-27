Celtic's Daizen Maeda confesses that Ange Postecoglou bonds have been hard to break

Celtic's attacker Daizen Maeda admits he has become an armchair Spurs fan since his old mentor Ange Postecoglou left the Scottish champions for the London club in the summer. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Not just in terms of the Celtic attacker’s playing habits. Even his viewing habits have been impacted. It is understandable that the Australian’s football style would have become hard-wired for the Japanese international when it was back in 2020 they first linked up at Yokahama F Marinos. And the 25-year-old is candid that his near four-year asssociation with the man now in charge at Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t made for a simple transition as Brendan Rodgers has made alterations to Celtic’s previously-embedded system.

“For the manager it is obviously the second time, but for me it is a new manager,” said Maeda, who moved to Glasgow in January 2022. “We are trying to do new things, so individually and as a team we have to adapt to the new style of play. That quite often happens in football. For me that means I have to adjust to the new tactics, the training, work hard and try to make adjustments in the games. Personally I feel that the tactics of the previous manager are kind-of instilled in my game. So obviously I have to change to the new style. However, the league has already started. You have to get the results as you apply the new style and that is what we are trying to do.”

Yet, even in his off-time from the club, Postecoglou continues to loom large. In his early days in Glasgow, the player said that he was a baseball rather than football watcher in his free time. That has changed over the past year-and-a-half but only since the summer has he acquired a favourite team to catch on the box. ”Obviously Ange went to Spurs, so I have started watching their games and I was impressed by their Manchester United win,” he said.