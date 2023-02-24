Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers appears relieved that the nature of cup finals means he is likely to be spared a post-derby dinner date as he experienced earlier in the season.

US assistant coach BJ Callaghan is scheduled to take in the Viaplay decider, the occasion providing the potential to scout on the centre-back - fresh from representing the nation at the Qatar World Cup - and Rangers duo Malik Tillman and James Sands. Opposing fellow internationals doesn’t put any different slant on the final for the Celtic powerhouse, but he seems to hope that Callaghan won’t expect the get-together that former US head coach Gregg Berhalter organised following the 4-0 victory for the Parkhead side over their rivals in August.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing or who is in the other team. To be honest, it isn’t something I pay attention to. I try to have the same level of focus and try to perform. One hundred percent [it is the old thing about no old pals’ act for the duration of a game]. I don’t even think too much about it as it’s all about my own performance and trying to help my team.

“[Although] assistant coach BJ Callaghan is over for the game, I’m not sure we will be able to catch up. I don’t know at the moment. We met up with the manager at the time after a league game earlier in the season and it is [normally] always good to see the guys from the national team. We all had a meal…[but] you could say it was a little bit awkward. At the end of the day, we are all professionals, we know how to behave and to put things aside for an hour or so when we have some food. That was after a league match but it might be a bit different after a cup final.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers with the Viaplay Cup trophy. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)