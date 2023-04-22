Celtic's Callum McGregor responds to Ange Postecoglou Chelsea speculation - 'we want to keep him'

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is hopeful Ange Postecoglou will remain at Parkhead amid reports that the Australian is on the shortlist to become next Chelsea manager.

The Blues are on the hunt for their next permanent manager after appointing former boss Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Celtic boss has emerged as an 'outside contender' for one of the biggest jobs in England, with former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino said to be the frontrunner.

Postecoglou is on the brink of winning his second league title at Celtic having already retained the League Cup, with a possible treble also on the horizon. He has also won championships in Australia and Japan and also led Australia to the World Cup.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with captain Callum McGregor. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

McGregor said the players want Postecoglou to remain at Parkhead as he responded to the Chelsea speculation.

"He's been fantastic, he's had a really good tenure and we want to keep him. His work is outstanding and he's a really good person. That's the type of people you want to work with and we would be delighted to keep as long as we can.