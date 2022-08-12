Celtic's Ange Postecoglou responds to Josip Juranovic interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's manager Ange Postecoglou maintains transfer speculation that has sprung up around Josip Juranovic has not been destablising for either him or the player. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It can be no given, though, that the Croatian will still be the Scottish champions’ pre-eminent right-back come the close of the transfer window, amid reports this week of growing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the 26-year-old. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou makes no attempt to douse such speculation and instead only concerns himself with what he is seeing from Jurnaovic on a daily basis. The Australian isn’t fretting about the future of the defender when he has exhibited no signs of having had his head turned a mere 11-and-a-half months on from pitching up at Glasgow in a £2.5million deal after spending one season with Legia Warsaw.

“The talk doesn’t affect me, mate. Whether it affects the player, then he’s the one you need to ask,” said the Celtic manager. “I just look at how they play, train and behave and I’ve seen no change with anyone in the group. If I do, then I address it. Ultimately, it’s not something I go around asking them on a daily basis. It’s about how they conduct themselves when they are with us representing this football club. Josip and all the other boys are working hard in training and performing at good levels. My job is to keep pushing them.

“[The transfer talk] shows he’s playing well, and it also shows what can happen if you play well for this football club. This is a fantastic platform for anyone. Josip had a strong year last season and he wants to get even better. He had a strong pre-season and he’s working hard. It’s a big year for him with the World Cup, so there’s a lot for him at club and international level. He wants to be at his best and my job is to keep pushing him to be the best he can.”

