Celtic's Ange Postecoglou ranked above Rangers boss and all but 4 EPL managers in YouGov survey

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou has scored higher than Rangers counterpart Michael Beale in a YouGov survey ranking managerial performance.

Matthew Elder
Matthew Elder
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
 Comment

Beale has an identical record to the Celtic boss in the Scottish Premiership since taking charge of the Ibrox side in November with 14 wins from 15 league matches either side of the 2-2 Old Firm derby draw at Ibrox in January. His only defeat so far came in the Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic at Hampden in February, where Postecoglou's side got the better of their Glasgow rivals to lift the first silverware of the season.

Postecoglou has also steered Celtic into a nine-point lead in the title race – an advantage his side held prior to Beale replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers – with the Australian closing in on the successful defence of the title won last season in his first campaign in charge. And in a poll of 1,700 football fans commissioned by Betfair, the Celtic boss was ranked as a marginally better manager than his opposite number across the city.

Fans were asked to give each manager a rating out of 10 for their performance and Postecoglou averaged 7/10 while Beale scored 6/10. Only Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Erik ten Hag and Edddie Howe were rated as better performing Premier League managers than the Celtic boss.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has outscored Rangers boss Michael Beale in a YouGov survey ranking managerial performance. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has outscored Rangers boss Michael Beale in a YouGov survey ranking managerial performance. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has outscored Rangers boss Michael Beale in a YouGov survey ranking managerial performance. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Betfair have placed Celtic as odds-on 7/10 favourites to win Saturday’s Old Firm derby and extend their lead at the top of the table, while Rangers are 17/5 to win and keep their slim title hopes alive. A draw is priced at 3/1.

