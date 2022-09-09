Celtic's Ange Postecoglou boost as favourite emerges for Brighton job

Following Graham Potter’s appointment as the new Chelsea boss after Thomas Tuchel’s departure, the Australian was initially installed as the early favourite.

The work carried out by Postecoglou at Celtic is not going unnoticed, having won back the Premiership title and introduced an exciting style of play.

However, he is now 12/1 with SkyBet to be the new Brighton manager with five others ahead of him on the favourites list.

Kjetil Knutsen, manager of Bodø/Glimt, is now the favourite at 3/1. The 53-year-old has won the Norwegian league two years running and led the club to some impressive European results.

Others in contention include Steve Cooper, Nathan Jones and former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, as well as Vitor Pereira.

Former Hamilton Accies boss has also left Brighton to join Potter at Chelsea as one of his assistant coaches.