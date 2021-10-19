Celtic's Ange Postecoglou "apologises to Scottish employers" for lost productivity as he revels in energised efforts of his players in Tuesday afternoon triumph over Ferencvaros

“Every game [we need the intensity],” he said, praising his team’s defensive line and the “brilliant” finish from Kyogo Furuhashi for the 57th minute opener. “Whether it is Europe at Celtic Park or home or away in the league, that’s how we want to be. It’s not easy to play that way, though. I acknowledge that and I think sometimes people who analyse us should acknowledge that, too. It’s not easy and it takes time. If you look at how the best teams play, it doesn’t happen overnight and we are just starting to get into a place where we are laying some foundations down. We have a lot of improvement to do, but the basic underlying theme is we want to be relentless in our football and approach and I thought even before I came here that’s what this football is all about. That is what supporters want to see.