Celtic's Alexandro Bernabei caught up in bizarre Falkland Islands row after scoring first goal for club

Celtic’s Alexandro Bernabei has found himself caught in the middle of a bizarre row over the Falkland Islands after scoring his first goal for the club.

The Argentine left-back put the seal on a 2-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday with a stunning long-range effort in the fifth minute of injury-time after he had been introduced as a second-half substitute for the injured Greg Taylor.

It was the 22-year-old's first strike since his £3.75million move from Lanus last summer which, added to Jota's first-half opener from the penalty spot, ensured Celtic remained nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership going into this weekend’s Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Bernabei’s goal sparked a reaction back in his homeland from government minister Guillermo Carmona, the secretary of Malvinas Affairs in the Argentine Foreign Ministry, who took to social media to praise the effort and the reaction of the Celtic fans.

Alexandro Bernabei celebrates scoring his first goal for Celtic in the 2-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He tweeted: "What an emotion I feel to hear 'Argentina, Argentina' in Scotland chanted by fans. Our compatriot Alexandro Bernabei, a Celtic player, made it possible with a magnificent goal. And what else to say it on an occasion like this except the Falkland Islands are Argentine."

The reference to the Falklands - which was the centre of a short conflict between the UK and Argentina in 1982 - amid recent renewed tensions over the island’s sovereignty, sparked a furious response from British diplomat Mark Kent, who was the UK ambassador to Argentina from July 2016 to June 2021.

He replied: "Don't mix sport with politics. In the UK and in Scotland we love the Argentine players and we show our appreciation. We honour Falklands veterans on both sides. You are a shameless populist politician."