Celtic's Aaron Mooy explains 'what makes his coffee taste better in the morning'

Celtic’s Aaron Mooy doesn’t care to get ahead of himself in contemplating what could be brewing in his first season at the club.

Yet, in acknowledging all his senses are being tingled by his time with the club he joined last summer, the 31-year-old Australian is simply content how his choice of beverage is going down following days such as the one he supped down on at Tynecastle. His second-minute strike paved the way for a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the Scottish Cup quarter-final that has kept on track his club’s treble prospects but that Mooy, like all other wins, maintained he could only truly relished later on.

“I do enjoy it,” he said of his current football posting. “When we have a good game, my coffee in the morning tastes better. But until the game is won, I don’t enjoy it that much. Until the whistle goes and we’ve done our job. Everything you can feel in football, you feel it at Celtic. I’m enjoying the challenge and hopefully it can be a good season. But the heightened senses here really energise me.

