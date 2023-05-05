All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
12 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
12 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
14 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
17 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
20 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Celtic Youth Cup final hero aiming to follow in footsteps of Callum McGregor - 'hopefully I'm the same'

Kyle Ure hopes leading Celtic to a Youth Cup final win over Rangers in front of a watching Ange Postecoglou can be the first step towards emulating his idol Callum McGregor.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 5th May 2023, 07:30 BST
 Comment

The Celtic Under-18 captain was one of the stand-out players on display at Hampden on Wednesday as the Parkhead youngsters claimed a remarkable 6-5 win over their Glasgow rivals to lift the trophy.

Ure claimed the man of the match award in what he described as a "bizarre game of football" and he is now aiming to follow in the footsteps of senior skipper McGregor, who emerged from the Celtic academy to become a star for club and country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Hopefully I’m the same and this can continue," Ure said. "He’s a great role model. He plays the same position as me. I can look at his game and try to take bits from it and add it to mine.

Celtic's Kyle Ure with the Youth Cup trophy following the 6-5 win over Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)Celtic's Kyle Ure with the Youth Cup trophy following the 6-5 win over Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Celtic's Kyle Ure with the Youth Cup trophy following the 6-5 win over Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

"The way he conducts himself on and off the pitch is remarkable and he’d a great role model for me. He’s someone I aspire to, the club captain and a perfect example of what it takes to become a professional football player and the captain of Celtic."

Both McGregor and Postecoglou made a point of addressing the Celtic youngsters before the final against Rangers which Ure admitted provided extra encouragement.

"He [McGregor] wished us good luck, and told us to stay calm and play our game. We tried to play our game and stick to the style. I thought attacking wise we did. But defensively, the whole team needs to get better.

"The manager just said the same – good luck, stay composed, nothing changes. It motivated us. Both the club captain and the first team manager going out of their way to say ‘good luck’ gave us motivation. If you needed any extra motivation that topped it off.”

Rocco Vata and Ben Summers have both earned first-team debuts this season aged 18 and Ure is hoping his chance will come.

"We see there’s a pathway there. You can see that if you are good enough the manager will put you in. Our aim is to get up to the B team and then from the B team to the first-team. It’s always just a process that keeps providing good opportunities for players.”

Related topics:RangersCallum McGregorGlasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.