Celtic have named their side for the Old Firm clash at Ibrox. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic XI v Ross County: Kyogo back as Ange Postecoglou restores key goal scorer in Dingwall to team

Ange Postecoglou’s team left it late on their last trip to Dingwall to face Ross County – and the Celtic manager will be looking for a similar outcome in the Highlands this afternoon.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 1:44 pm

No doubt the league leaders will be keen to do so a little more comfortably than Anthony Ralston's winner deep into injury time on their December visit though they face a Staggies team on a high having sealed their top six status and enjoying some remarkable form under Malky Mackay.

The home side have lost just twice in their past ten games, and won five and with that in mind the league leaders’ manager has selected a strong side bidding to restore their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership table.

Rangers’ win at Motherwell yesterday cut the gap at the top to three points and means next week’s Old Firm derby will not be a mathematical title-decider, but restoring the six-point cushion and adding to the goal advantage will be forefront of the travelling Glasgow party and support.

Kick off at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall is 2.30pm. Referee is Kevin Clancy.

1. Joe Hart

No surprise Ange Postecoglou will start with his established and experienced number one for another crucial match.

Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi

Photo Sales

2. Greg Taylor

Last week's goalscorer against Rangers maintains his role in the side.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Carl Starfelt

Swedish defender will take up his usual spot in the centre of defence.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers

On-loan defender has been a reliable pillar of Postecoglou's team selections in the centre of defence.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Ross CountyMalky Mackay
Next Page
Page 1 of 3