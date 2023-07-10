All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims

'Celtic won't wait forever - I want to go so much': Transfer target fears dream move may never happen

Celtic transfer target Yang Hyun-jun is concerned that the Scottish champions “won’t wait forever” in their bid to sign the South Korean midfielder.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST

Yang, who plays for Gangwon FC in his homeland, is fighting to leave the K-League outfit during this transfer window after a move to Minnesota United in the US was blocked last year. His efforts to force an exit have been hampered by his club’s battle against relegation, although reports in Yang’s homeland suggest Gangwon may re-open talks with Celtic, who could pay up to £2million for his signature. It is understood that the speed of the deal hinges on how quickly Gangwon can source a replacement for Yang, with Portimonense midfielder Welinton Junior mooted as a potential signing.

Celtic entered the South Korean market back in January by signing forward Oh Hyeongyu and are keen to further explore the Asian leagues and Yang, speaking to media outlet Chosun in his homeland, admitted fears that his dream move will not materialise. "Celtic won't wait forever,” he said. “I want to go so much that I think I have to try." Yang had previously said that he wants to go to Celtic and that “playing in Europe is something every player dreams of”, with a strong preference to leave in the summer window rather than wait until winter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the hopes of a transfer for Yang to Celtic, Gangwon chief executive Kim Byung-ji told South Korean media outflt Donga: “"A transfer can be made even in the summer. That doesn't mean going unconditionally. Consultations between clubs are necessary but it will probably go well."

Celtic hold an interest in South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-jun.Celtic hold an interest in South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-jun.
Celtic hold an interest in South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-jun.