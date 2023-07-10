Yang, who plays for Gangwon FC in his homeland, is fighting to leave the K-League outfit during this transfer window after a move to Minnesota United in the US was blocked last year. His efforts to force an exit have been hampered by his club’s battle against relegation, although reports in Yang’s homeland suggest Gangwon may re-open talks with Celtic, who could pay up to £2million for his signature. It is understood that the speed of the deal hinges on how quickly Gangwon can source a replacement for Yang, with Portimonense midfielder Welinton Junior mooted as a potential signing.

Celtic entered the South Korean market back in January by signing forward Oh Hyeongyu and are keen to further explore the Asian leagues and Yang, speaking to media outlet Chosun in his homeland, admitted fears that his dream move will not materialise. "Celtic won't wait forever,” he said. “I want to go so much that I think I have to try." Yang had previously said that he wants to go to Celtic and that “playing in Europe is something every player dreams of”, with a strong preference to leave in the summer window rather than wait until winter.

On the hopes of a transfer for Yang to Celtic, Gangwon chief executive Kim Byung-ji told South Korean media outflt Donga: “"A transfer can be made even in the summer. That doesn't mean going unconditionally. Consultations between clubs are necessary but it will probably go well."