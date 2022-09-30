Celtic without injured trio for Motherwell match as Giorgios Giakoumakis timescale revealed
Celtic will again be without their established central defensive partnership of Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers against Motherwell, but Giorgos Giakoumakis is the only other absentee despite fear more internationalists would return to Glasgow with injuries.
Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull have all shaken off the injuries which affected them with their international teams.
However, Celtic will need to turn to Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jens when the Steelmen visit Celtic Park on cinch Premiership duty on Saturday,
Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Carl Starfelt is still out and will probably still be for a couple of weeks. Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss out again. He is a little bit more advanced so we will see how he is after the weekend.
“Giakoumakis is the only one who came back from international duty with a bit of a niggle. He won’t play (on Saturday) but we are confident he should be right after that.”