Celtic without injured trio for Motherwell match as Giorgios Giakoumakis timescale revealed

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis (R) and St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson during a cinch Premiership match between St. Mirren and Celtic at the SMiSA Stadium, on September 18, 2022, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull have all shaken off the injuries which affected them with their international teams.

However, Celtic will need to turn to Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jens when the Steelmen visit Celtic Park on cinch Premiership duty on Saturday,

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Carl Starfelt is still out and will probably still be for a couple of weeks. Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss out again. He is a little bit more advanced so we will see how he is after the weekend.