Celtic winger Jota opens up on Parkhead future after landing league award

Jota is pictured with the cinch Player of the Month award for October. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Portuguese has proven a popular figure at Parkhead since moving on loan from Benfica in his homeland and Celtic are said to have a £6m price already set as part of his agreement, should they and the player wish to make the move permanent.

But while he is racking up the plaudits and personal prizes, they are simply a nice sideline for the 22-year-old who is focused on developing as a player under Ange Postecoglou, more than worrying about the future.

Asked if he saw his long-term future in Glasgow beyond his season-long stay, the Portuguese said: "A lot of people ask that but my focus is not on that right now, my focus is on the team, our games, our victories, the process.

"I want to stick with it and be a better person and player every day, that's my aim.

"In every place you can learn and I'm trying to do that every year.”

Celtic is the latest move for the winger, who spent last term at Real Valladolid, and the switch to Scotland is a change of fortunes for Jota who has won over the fans quickly and also landed the cinch player of the month award for October as Celtic surged to second in the SPFL Premiership.

"Last season I learned a lot of things although we got relegated. This year we are fighting and winning and we can definitely do good things throughout the season. It has been an amazing journey,” the award winner added.