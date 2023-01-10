News you can trust since 1817
Celtic 'willing to listen to offers' for defender as clubs in Europe and MLS circle

Celtic are reportedly prepared to sell Stephen Welsh in the January transfer window having turned down previous approaches the defender.

By Angus Wright
25 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:12am
The 22-year-old centre-back is currently out of the first team picture at Parkhead with only six appearances this season having not featured in a matchday squad in the Premiership since October.

Celtic have previously turned down offers for the former Scotland Under-21 international with Tolouse failing in a season-long loan bid, with an option-to-buy of £3.5million, in the summer window.

The Hoops also rejected an approach from Udinese in January last year, but according to Sky Sports, the club are now "willing to listen to offers" for the defender in the current window. Reporter Anthony Joseph claims that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou "clearly likes him, but recognises his needs and desires for regular football to progress."

Celtic's Stephen Welsh has been forced to watch from the stands this season after falling out of Ange Postecoglou's first-team squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic currently have five centre-backs on the books having recruited centre-back Yuki Kobayashi from Japanese side Vissel Kobe ahead of the window opening.

He joins Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt, the current first-choice defensive pairing, and Moritz Jenz, who is on a season long loan from Lorient with an option-to-buy, alongside Welsh in the Celtic squad.

Stephen WelshEurope
