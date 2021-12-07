Celtic will move quickly and seal transfer target long-term, reports

Celtic WILL trigger the £6.5m clause in winger Jota’s loan deal from Benfica, and keep him longer at Parkhead, according to reports.

Celtic's Jota celebrates making it 3-1 during the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park. The winger's future looks set for Parkhead, according to reports. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A multi-million-pound option-to-buy was inserted in the 22-year-old’s season-long deal giving Ange Postecoglou the possibility to keep him longer if the temporary transfer was successful.

The Portuguese has caught the eye since arriving at the end of the transfer window and forced £3.5m wide man Liel Abada onto the fringes. Now, despite a hamstring injury putting him on the sidelines until next year, the Hoops are said to be ready to deal Jota in.

Sky Sports report the club will pay the set fee before the end of the season and keep the winger at Parkhead beyond his loan spell.

Jota has scored five times in 11 games this term. He could be joined by a trio of Japanese players, following the same path as Postecoglou and Kyogo Furuhashi made in the summer from the J-League to the east end of Glasgow.

