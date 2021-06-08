Celtic will be getting 'screwed over' if they accept reported offer for star player

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is likely to leave the club this summer. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been heavily linked with a move for the French striker and are said to be ready to swoop with an £18 million bid for a player in the final year of his contract.

Hartson believes that’s far below market value and his old club should be holding out for an offer closer to double that fee.

He wrote on Twitter: “If Leicester get edouard for the reported 18m.. they will be getting a damn good player.. in today’s market he is at least £30m .. can’t help think Celtic being screwed over again.”

Celtic are almost certain to sell the 23-year-old in the current transfer window as they look to cash in on their wantaway asset. He is likely to be joined in heading for the exit door by Kristoffer Ajer, who has already expressed his desire to move on.

