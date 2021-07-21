Celtic: What Nir Bitton had to say about his red card against FC Midtjylland

Nir Bitton was shown a second yellow card for a clash with Anders Dreyer. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Israeli was sent off in the first half when the Parkhead side led their Danish opponents in the second round Champions League qualifier first-leg.

Bitton had picked up a yellow card prior for stopping a Midtjylland attack prior to Liel Abada opening the scoring for Celtic on his debut.

The defender clashed with former St Mirren loanee Anders Dreyer as the game headed towards half-time. Bitton squared up to the winger and jabbed a finger in his face.

It left referee Sandro Scharer with little choice but to show him a second yellow card.

The 29-year-old offered his apology after the match on social media.

He posted: “I lost my head for a second and got punished for that. Sorry again.”

Celtic were left to rue the incident despite Midtjylland going down to ten men just before the hour mark when Dreyer was given a second yellow card.

They scored ten minutes later.

Manager Ange Postecoglou, who took the responsibility for the draw, was forced to hand teenager Dane Murray his first-team debut beside Stephen Welsh at the heart of the defence.

“Nir had already been booked and when you’ve been booked you have to be careful in your actions,” the Australian said after the match.

"When you infringe again, you give the opportunity to the referee to give you another caution.