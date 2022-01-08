'Celtic were interested' - Norway star reveals Hoops approach amid move to France

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder completed a £3.3 million transfer from Bodo/Glimt to the Ligue 1 side last month amid interest from Parkhead and Dutch giants Ajax.
Berg, whose playing style has been compared to Claude Makele, captained his previous club to back-to-back Norwegian titles and was voted the best player in the Eliteserien in 2021.
Celtic are due to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europe Conference League play-off round next month and while the nine-times capped Berg will be a big miss for the Scandinavians, he could have been lining up against them.
"Yes, Celtic and Ajax were both interested in me," Berg revealed.
"I had a good season with my club where we won the league and I was voted Player of the Year. But I felt Lens were the best option for me.
"When I heard of their interest, I made it clear they were the only club I wanted to move to.
"I felt ready to take the next step and I believed French football and Lens would suit my style very well. I feel very welcome here.
"Since I arrived, it has felt like the perfect choice for me. I now hope to contribute to the victories of the team and to the development of the club.
"There are good young players at the club and I think this club has a bright future."