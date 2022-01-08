'Celtic were interested' - Norway star reveals Hoops approach amid move to France

Norway midfielder Patrick Berg (8), pictured in action against Montenegro in October, was a target for Celtic. (Photo by ANNIKA BYRDE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder completed a £3.3 million transfer from Bodo/Glimt to the Ligue 1 side last month amid interest from Parkhead and Dutch giants Ajax.

Berg, whose playing style has been compared to Claude Makele, captained his previous club to back-to-back Norwegian titles and was voted the best player in the Eliteserien in 2021.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are due to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europe Conference League play-off round next month and while the nine-times capped Berg will be a big miss for the Scandinavians, he could have been lining up against them.

"Yes, Celtic and Ajax were both interested in me," Berg revealed.

"I had a good season with my club where we won the league and I was voted Player of the Year. But I felt Lens were the best option for me.

"When I heard of their interest, I made it clear they were the only club I wanted to move to.

"I felt ready to take the next step and I believed French football and Lens would suit my style very well. I feel very welcome here.

"Since I arrived, it has felt like the perfect choice for me. I now hope to contribute to the victories of the team and to the development of the club.

"There are good young players at the club and I think this club has a bright future."