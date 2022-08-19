Celtic visit for Albert Kidd leads Ange Postecoglou to give different take on May 1986 title-turning craziness
There was no need for anyone to tell Ange Postecoglou he was in the presence of a unique figure in Celtic folklore when paid a visit by old associate Albert Kidd last week.
The pair took their coaching badges together in Australia. However, ex-pat Kidd’s associations with the game will be forever framed by the two goals he bagged against Hearts in the final minutes of the 1985-86 season, following his 61st-minute introduction as substitute on a fateful day. Storied for his 83rd and 87th minute Dundee strikes denying the Tynecastle club a title it seemed unimaginable they could let slip and allowing his boyhood club Celtic to pip them for the most fantastical championship in their history. A triumph that required Davie Hay’s men to beat St Mirren by more than three goals at Love Street the same afternoon, which they accomplished with a champagne display that delivered a dazzling 5-0 victory.
Kidd has dined out on his May 3, 1986 exploits ever since but, in his own inimitable fashion, Postecoglou has a different take on the dramatic events. Thanks to Tosh McKinlay’s current role as a Celtic scout. “Alby isn't shy. I was well versed as to why he is a Celtic legend, even though he's never played for the club,” he said. "But I also have Tosh McKinlay here and he tells me he is the real hero as he got taken off for Alby. So we had a few people in the building claiming the credit for that [title win]. But it was good to see Alby. It's always good to catch up with people over from Australia.”
