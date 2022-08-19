News you can trust since 1817
Celtic visit for Albert Kidd leads Ange Postecoglou to give different take on May 1986 title-turning craziness

There was no need for anyone to tell Ange Postecoglou he was in the presence of a unique figure in Celtic folklore when paid a visit by old associate Albert Kidd last week.

By Andrew Smith
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:30 pm
Dundee's Albert Kidd scores his second goal in the famous 2-0 win over Hearts in May 1986 that denied the Tynecastle men the title and sent it Celtic's way. The Australia-based former striker met with Ange Postecoglou last week and the Parkeahd club's manager reveals his old associate from his homeland isn't the only Dens Park player that afternoon who lays a claim to being pivotal to the most extraordinary title turnaround. (Photo by SNS Group).
The pair took their coaching badges together in Australia. However, ex-pat Kidd’s associations with the game will be forever framed by the two goals he bagged against Hearts in the final minutes of the 1985-86 season, following his 61st-minute introduction as substitute on a fateful day. Storied for his 83rd and 87th minute Dundee strikes denying the Tynecastle club a title it seemed unimaginable they could let slip and allowing his boyhood club Celtic to pip them for the most fantastical championship in their history. A triumph that required Davie Hay’s men to beat St Mirren by more than three goals at Love Street the same afternoon, which they accomplished with a champagne display that delivered a dazzling 5-0 victory.

Kidd has dined out on his May 3, 1986 exploits ever since but, in his own inimitable fashion, Postecoglou has a different take on the dramatic events. Thanks to Tosh McKinlay’s current role as a Celtic scout. “Alby isn't shy. I was well versed as to why he is a Celtic legend, even though he's never played for the club,” he said. "But I also have Tosh McKinlay here and he tells me he is the real hero as he got taken off for Alby. So we had a few people in the building claiming the credit for that [title win]. But it was good to see Alby. It's always good to catch up with people over from Australia.”

