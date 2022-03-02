What channel is Celtic v St Mirren on? Kick-off time, TV and stream details, team news

It was the first time the league leaders had dropped points since a 0-0 draw against their upcoming opponents in Paisley on December 22, with an eight-match winning sequence transforming a six-point deficit to Rangers into a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Saints are under new management following the departure of Jim Goodwin and appointment of Stephen Robinson. The former Motherwell boss got off to a losing start on Saturday in a 2-0 home defeat to Hearts that saw his side play most of the match with 10 men after an early red card for Connor Ronan.

However, St Mirren remain strongly in contention in the race for fourth place and will fancy their chances of causing an upset at Celtic Park against an Ange Postecoglou side that has not been firing on all cylinders of late.

Celtic host St Mirren at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match, including how to watch:

What time is Celtic v St Mirren?

The cinch Scottish Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, March 2 with a 7.45pm kick-off time.

Is Celtic v St Mirren on live TV?

No, Sky Sports have not selected the match for live broadcast and will be showing St Johnstone v Rangers instead.

However, match highlights of all six Premiership matches, including Celtic v St Mirren, will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 1035pm on Wednesday night.

Is Celtic v St Mirren available via live stream?

Yes. The match is available to purchase on a pay-per-view option from Celtic TV. A game-pass costs £12.99 and is available HERE.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday's visit of St Mirren.

The Greek forward missed Sunday's draw with Hibernian through illness and a late decision will be made on his fitness, with a starting spot unlikely.

Mikey Johnston (ankle), David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Kyogo Furuhashi (all hamstring) remain out for the cinch Premiership leaders.

Connor Ronan is suspended for the Paisley side following his red card against Hearts.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder picked up a two-match ban.

Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury.

Match referee

Euan Anderson is the man in the middle. His assistants are Daniel McFarlane and Jonathan Bell, while the fourth official is Don Robertson.

Match odds

Celtic 1/7, Draw 15/2, St Mirren 16/1 (Bet 365)