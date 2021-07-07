Celtic v Sheffield Wednesday: Kick-off time, how to watch, pre-season friendly details

Ange Postecoglou will be back on the training ground this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australian has been on the training ground at Lennoxtown for a week and will now step up preparations on the club’s training camp in Wales.

Among the schedule are three games – against Charlton and Bristol City, but first up is Darren Moore’s skybet League One side.

Here’s what you need to know...

Celtic's Dariusz Wdowczyk (right) gets to the ball ahead of Carlton Palmer in the 1993 encounter. (Picture: SNS)

Match details

Who: Celtic v Sheffield Wednesday

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Dragon Park, Newport, Wales

When: 3pm, Wednesday July 7, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV.

Team news

European Championship players including Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and French under-21 Odsonne Edouard have had their time off following their summer international involvements and are among the Celtic party heading to Wales so could be involved, as could Olivier Ntcham after his loan at Marseille expired.

Previous meeting

The sides met in 1993 when Frank McAvennie scored a penalty in a 1-1 draw with a lobbed effort from Paul Warhurst beating Pat Bonner to open the scoring in the friendly. Celtic midfielder Pat McGinlay made his debut at Parkhead.

Anything else?

It will be a case of more of the same for both Celtic’s new signings – Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide who have joined the Hoops from Wednesday’s opponents. Other players who have played at both Hillsborough and the east end of Glasgow include Simon Donnelly, Regi Blinker, Phil O’Donnell, Aiden McGeady and Paolo di Canio.