Celtic v Ross County: Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee and VAR officials
Celtic host Ross County on Saturday in the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar.
The league leaders can, at the very least, maintain their seven-point lead over Rangers if they claim an eighth straight league victory since last dropping points in a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley on September 18.
Ross County have endured a difficult season so far but Malky Mackay’s men will be bouyed by their 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road in midweek which lifted them up to 10th in the table after spending much of the opening half of the season languishing in the bottom two.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, however, will be demanding no slip-ups from his defending champions as they look to finish on a high note ahead of the five-week shutdown before the domestic action resumes on December 17.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game …
Match details
Who: Celtic v Ross County
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow
When: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 3pm kick-off
Is Celtic v Ross County on TV?
The match is not being broadcast live on any TV channel. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Saturday evening. The show is repeated on BBC One Scotland at half past midnight.
Is there a live stream?
Yes, but only Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch the live video feed.
Fans inside the UK can listen to live commentary via the official club channel, or alternatively, via BBC Radio Sportsound.
Team news
Celtic have no fresh injuries but captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury.
Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem.
The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow.
Defender Jack Baldwin missed the midweek win over Hibs after suffering a knock in the victory over St Mirren days earlier.
Ross Callachan (hamstring), Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and Alex Samuel (knee) are also still missing.
Referee and VAR officials
David Munro is the man in the middle, assisted by Ross Macleod and David Doig. The fourth official is Matthew MacDermid.
Euan Anderson will be in charge of VAR, assisted by David McGeachie.
Match odds
Celtic 1/9, Draw 11/1, Ross County 33/1 – best available prices via oddschecker.com
Comments
