Celtic v Real Madrid teams named as Kyogo Furuhashi fails to make starting XI

The Japanese international was injured after just 30 seconds of the 4-0 victory over Rangers on Saturday after a collision with midfielder John Lundstram left the 27-year-old clutching his shoulder and unable to continue.

Furuhashi returned to training on Monday but has only been deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes for the huge Parkhead fixture against the reigning European champions.

His early replacement in the win over Rangers, Giorgos Giakoumakis, will instead lead the line against Madrid in one of two changes to Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI from the side that dismantled their Glasgow rivals so convincingly three days ago.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi arrives for the Champions League match against Real Madrid at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The other change is also injury-related with Swedish defender Carl Starfelt unable to shake off a knock picked up in the Old Firm fixture. He has been unable to make the bench with his place in the back four taken by summer loan signing Moritz Jenz.

Celtic line-up as follows: Hart, Taylor, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Juranovic, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Jota, Giakoumakis, Abada.

Subs: Bain, Siegrist, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Bernabei, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh.

Carlo Ancelotti meanwhile have named a strong Madrid line-up with 2022 Ballon d’Or favourite Karem Benzema set to lead the attack.

Madrid line-up as follows: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius, Mendy.