Celtic v RB Leipzig will be a 'hot ride' after 'wild, uncontrolled' encounter in Germany
RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose says his team are in for “hot ride” in Glasgow next week when they take Celtic in the Champions League.
Rose’s men overcame Celtic 3-1 at home on Wednesday night on matchday three of Group F to move ahead of their Scottish rivals and demote them to bottom spot in the standings, but he knows Tuesday’s reserve fixture will be a stern test up against Ange Postecoglou’s team
"At times today it was a wild, uncontrolled match, and for a long time it was a very intense match as well," Rose said.
"In the end, I feel we deserve our win – we had many chances, had two goals disallowed and scored three.
"Hopefully this will give us quite a boost for the weeks to come. Then, next Tuesday in Glasgow, we are in for a hot ride – we can be sure of that."