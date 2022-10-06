Celtic v RB Leipzig will be a 'hot ride' after 'wild, uncontrolled' encounter in Germany

RB Leipzig defeated Celtic 3-1 in Germany on Wednesday night.

Rose’s men overcame Celtic 3-1 at home on Wednesday night on matchday three of Group F to move ahead of their Scottish rivals and demote them to bottom spot in the standings, but he knows Tuesday’s reserve fixture will be a stern test up against Ange Postecoglou’s team

"At times today it was a wild, uncontrolled match, and for a long time it was a very intense match as well," Rose said.

"In the end, I feel we deserve our win – we had many chances, had two goals disallowed and scored three.

"Hopefully this will give us quite a boost for the weeks to come. Then, next Tuesday in Glasgow, we are in for a hot ride – we can be sure of that."