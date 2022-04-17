Celtic v Rangers: Watch as players welcomed to frenzied Hampden with flag displays and pyro

With a place in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts back at Hampden up for grabs next month, plus Celtic’s hopes of landing a domestic treble still alive, there was so much to play for as Rangers – fresh from reaching the Europa League semi-finals earlier in the week – took on Ange Postecoglou’s men.

The players were greeted by a wall of noise as they entered the pitch, with both sets of supporters showing their colours.

Celtic fans waved numerous tricolours and let off smoke bombs with orange, white and green colours, while Rangers did the same with their blue, red and white shades.

Celtic and Rangers come on to the pitch at Hampden.