Celtic v Rangers: Viaplay Cup final referee named, VAR revealed, record for both clubs

The referee for the Viaplay Cup final between Celtic and Rangers has been named with VAR to assist for the Hampden Park occasion at the end of the month.

Nick Walsh has been selected as the man in the middle and he will be assisted by Frank Connor and David Roome with Kevin Clancy acting as fourth official. VAR will be in operation for the fixture with John Beaton in position at Clydesdale House, assisted by Graeme Stewart.

The Glasgow giants will play each other for the first trophy of the season on Sunday, February 26 with a 3pm kick-off. Rangers are deemed the home side for the fixture.

It will be Walsh’s first League Cup final having officiated semi-finals in the last three years, including the one last month when Rangers overcame Aberdeen in extra-time. The official sent off Dons captain Anthony Stewart for a robust challenge on Fashion Sakala. The 32-year-old has final experience having taken charge of the 2020/21 Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Hibs. However, there were no fans at Hampden Park as the Saints completed a cup double.

So far this season, Walsh has refereed five Celtic games and six Rangers fixtures, including the September meeting which Ange Postecoglou’s men won 4-0. It will be the third time he has officiated an Old Firm clash, the first being a 4-1 victory for Rangers at Ibrox in the 2020/21 campaign. The match came after the split with the home side winning the title that season under Steven Gerrard.