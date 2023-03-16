All Sections
Celtic v Rangers set for Sunday as Scottish Cup semi-final dates and kick-off times confirmed

Celtic and Rangers will know whether Falkirk or Inverness await them in the Scottish Cup final before they kick-off their semi-final clash at Hampden next month.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT
 Comment

That's because the Old Firm showdown will be the second of the two semi-finals to take place after dates and times for the last four clashes at Hampden Park were finalised with TV selections also confirmed.

League One Falkirk will take on Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the first semi-final on Saturday, April 29 - guaranteeing a lower league club in the final. That match will kick off at 12.15pm, live on both BBC One Scotland and Viaplay.

Holders Rangers face Celtic in the second semi-final on Sunday, April 30, with a 1.30pm kick off live on Viaplay only. Premiership leaders Celtic are chasing a domestic treble after defeating Rangers in the final of the Viaplay Cup last month.

Celtic, Rangers, Falkirk and Inverness will contest the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden next month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Celtic, Rangers, Falkirk and Inverness will contest the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden next month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Celtic, Rangers, Falkirk and Inverness will contest the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden next month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The draw took place on Monday, after Falkirk came from behind to beat Ayr United at the Falkirk Stadium.

