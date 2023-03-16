Celtic v Rangers set for Sunday as Scottish Cup semi-final dates and kick-off times confirmed

That's because the Old Firm showdown will be the second of the two semi-finals to take place after dates and times for the last four clashes at Hampden Park were finalised with TV selections also confirmed.
League One Falkirk will take on Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the first semi-final on Saturday, April 29 - guaranteeing a lower league club in the final. That match will kick off at 12.15pm, live on both BBC One Scotland and Viaplay.
Holders Rangers face Celtic in the second semi-final on Sunday, April 30, with a 1.30pm kick off live on Viaplay only. Premiership leaders Celtic are chasing a domestic treble after defeating Rangers in the final of the Viaplay Cup last month.
The draw took place on Monday, after Falkirk came from behind to beat Ayr United at the Falkirk Stadium.