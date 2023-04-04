Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR appointed as veteran whistler to take charge of fourth Old Firm derby

Kevin Clancy will be in charge of the third league meeting between the Glasgow rivals this season and the fourth overall following the recent Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on February 26, which Celtic won 2-1.
The experienced whistler has refereed three previous derbies which were all won by Rangers, the most recent being the 1-0 victory for the Govan side at Ibrox on August 29, 2021. Across the 14 cinch Premiership matches Clancy has officiated this season, he has dished out 64 bookings, six red cards and awarded six penalties.
He will be joined at Celtic Park by assistant referees David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, while John Beaton has been named fourth official.
Nick Walsh, who has refereed two previous derbies this season, namely the 4-0 win for Celtic at Parkhead in September and the recent League Cup final, will be in charge of VAR alongside assistant Daniel McFarlane.