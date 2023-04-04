All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
10 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
25 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7 million for a number of data protection law breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
2 hours ago Virgin Media services restored following earlier outage

Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR appointed as veteran whistler to take charge of fourth Old Firm derby

The refereeing appointments for Saturday's Old Firm showdown at Celtic Park have been confirmed.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
 Comment

Kevin Clancy will be in charge of the third league meeting between the Glasgow rivals this season and the fourth overall following the recent Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on February 26, which Celtic won 2-1.

The experienced whistler has refereed three previous derbies which were all won by Rangers, the most recent being the 1-0 victory for the Govan side at Ibrox on August 29, 2021. Across the 14 cinch Premiership matches Clancy has officiated this season, he has dished out 64 bookings, six red cards and awarded six penalties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be joined at Celtic Park by assistant referees David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, while John Beaton has been named fourth official.

Referee Kevin Clancy will take charge of Celtic v Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Referee Kevin Clancy will take charge of Celtic v Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Referee Kevin Clancy will take charge of Celtic v Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Nick Walsh, who has refereed two previous derbies this season, namely the 4-0 win for Celtic at Parkhead in September and the recent League Cup final, will be in charge of VAR alongside assistant Daniel McFarlane.

Old FirmVARGlasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.