Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR appointed as veteran whistler to take charge of fourth Old Firm derby

The refereeing appointments for Saturday's Old Firm showdown at Celtic Park have been confirmed.

Kevin Clancy will be in charge of the third league meeting between the Glasgow rivals this season and the fourth overall following the recent Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on February 26, which Celtic won 2-1.

The experienced whistler has refereed three previous derbies which were all won by Rangers, the most recent being the 1-0 victory for the Govan side at Ibrox on August 29, 2021. Across the 14 cinch Premiership matches Clancy has officiated this season, he has dished out 64 bookings, six red cards and awarded six penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined at Celtic Park by assistant referees David McGeachie and Ross Macleod, while John Beaton has been named fourth official.

Referee Kevin Clancy will take charge of Celtic v Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)