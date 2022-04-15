Celtic v Rangers pressure switch, the 'unclean' derby, Hearts v Hibs can only go one way - Scotsman Football Show

Never before in the competition’s 148-year history has Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs all reached this stage of the competition as a foursome, and with bragging rights, and much more at stake, it promises to be an enthralling weekend across two matches at Hampden.

First up on Saturday is the capital clash as Hearts and Hibs meet for the second weekend running following the Jambos 3-1 win over their city rivals at Tynecastle in last week’s Scottish Premiership clash – a result which condemned Hibs to a bottom six finish.

Celtic go into their match against Rangers on a high after following up their 2-1 win at Ibrox a fortnight ago – which has put them within touching distance of the title in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge – with a 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone last weekend.

Matthew Elder, Moira Gordon and Andrew Smith preview Celtic v Rangers and Hearts v Hibs in this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Rangers meanwhile have recovered from that setback with a 4-0 win at St Mirren before an epic Europa League quarter-final second leg win over Braga at Ibrox on Thursday that could either energise or exhaust them when it comes to the Scottish Cup semi-final.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writers Andrew Smith and Moira Gordon to preview both semi-final ties, including why pressure may have switched from Rangers to Celtic, why the derby has an ‘unclean’ feel, and why Hearts are likely to do the double over Hibs.