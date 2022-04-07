Celtic v Rangers: Giorgios Giakoumakis clears up comments that angered Ryan Jack

Ahead of last Sunday’s derby at Ibrox, Giakoumakis said that Celtic’s squad is “the best in the league” and that “we're better in every single part of the team".
That provoked a response from Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, who said the comments were “disrespectful”.
Celtic went on to win the game 2-1 and asked if he felt vindicated by the result, Giakoumakis responded: "I didn't make these comments to make anyone angry or feel disrespected by me. I said what I was believing for my team.
"I believe this time that we played better as a team, that is the only thing I said. I can say also now that we play very good football and I believe in my team.
"Every player can say that his team is the best, I don't think this is bad. From now on we have to win the games and do our job."