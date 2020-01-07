Celtic v Rangers game sets new TV record

The recent Celtic v Rangers game at Celtic Park set a new record for Sky Sports.

The satellite broadcaster recorded its highest-ever audience for a live SPFL match.

Rangers won the match 2-1 with goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic.

Over 1.4 million tuned in, a figure that includes those watching via TV, Sky Go and other subscription services broadcasting Sky Sports.

The match was made available for live broadcast and highlights shown in over 120 countries.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “The record viewing figures for the December Celtic vs Rangers match is fantastic news and highlights the increasing interest in Scottish football, not only within Scotland but across the whole of the UK and around the globe."

Gary Hughes, head of football at Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports is delighted that over 1.4m viewers watched one of world football’s greatest rivalries between Celtic and Rangers. Viewing of the SPFL has risen 8 per cent on last season, and 47 per cent on the 2017/18 campaign, showing the appetite our customers have for Scottish football."