Celtic v Rangers crowd split: Matt O'Riley has say on atmospheres and upcoming derbies

The 21-year-old Londoner, who has been handed a call-up for the nation of his mother in being named in the latest Denmark Under-21s squad, has enjoyed the sensory overload created by his club hosting their bitter rivals Rangers in their own backyard. With the potential for three meetings in April – a run that would be unprecedented – O’Riley is in line to experience all this match-up has to offer.

The 3-0 Parkhead thumping handed out to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men on February 3 by Ange Postecoglou’s men was played in front of only home fans, as has been the policy of both clubs this season. There have been suggestions that the lowly 800-seat away allocations may be re-introduced for the remaining two league fixtures between the title challengers. The first of these will roll round at Ibrox on April 3, with their final cinch Premiership meeting likely to be plumped in for one of the early post-split weekends that fall in the last two weekends of the month. In between those will come the Scottish Cup semi-final date, probably Easter Sunday, their pair in Monday’s night draw and that could prove something of an anomaly in this current age.

The days of one end of both Celtic Park and Ibrox being reserved for rival fans when the ancient adversaries meet could be gone forever. That supplies their pairing in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden with an added spice. It is potentially one of the few occasions in this era they will meet with a 50-50 supporter split.

Celtic Park only had home fans for the last derby against Rangers.

“I’m actually really looking forward to that,” O’Riley said. “It will probably create an even better atmosphere – with a bit of hostility towards both teams,” he said. “I enjoy that, it’s what I buzz off. We’ll be ready for it when the games come around. You’re not wrong [when it comes to three games against a greatest rival being so crammed together]. But these are the games we are all buzzing to play in. It’s really enjoyable. For me, I just love playing in that atmosphere where it’s bouncing. It makes you want to play better. It was spine-tingling last time.

“I spoke to a few people and they said it was probably one of the craziest Celtic v Rangers atmospheres there’s been, which was pretty cool. I was grateful to be part of it. I don’t think you understand how crazy it in unless you are in the stadium. It looks amazing on TV but It’s not until you are in there. My mum and dad were in the stadium and they were thinking, ‘Wow, this is crazy’. It has to inspire you to want more. That’s why we play football. The fans make it what it is. We all played numerous games during that lockdown period and it just wasn’t the same. You are obviously up for every game but when you have the fans behind you, it gives you that extra 10 percent. These are the games where you are under the most pressure, you have to demand the most from yourself and the team. I’ve watched the cup final highlights from last time [when Celtic won the 2019 League Cup final] and I’ve seen how crazy the stadium looked. I’m definitely excited about it.”

