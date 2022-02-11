What channel is Celtic v Raith Rovers on? Kick-off time, TV details, BBC highlights, team news

Celtic wlecome Raith Rovers to Parkhead on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The expectation is that the home side will progress into the quarter-finals having already seen off third tier opposition in Alloa Athletic.

Raith are on a poor run of form and have not been far from the front pages in recent weeks due to the signing of David Goodwillie.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Raith Rovers.

What: Scottish Cup fifth round.

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow.

When: Sunday, February 13. Kick-off 4pm.

Referee: Steven McLean

How to watch

The game is being shown live by Premier Sports which has four channels from £12.99 a month. The broadcasters bought packages for both domestic cup competitions. Coverage begins at 3.30pm and is also available on the Premier Player. Highlights will be shown on BBC Sportscene on Sunday evening at 7.15pm on BBC Scotland.

Last meeting

You only have to go back to September when these sides met in the League Cup at Celtic Park. The home side ran out 3-0 winners. Jota and Liel Abada gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead. David Turnbull netted after the break to secure passage to the next round.

Injury news

Celtic will likely be without David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi once more. Earlier in the week Ange Postecoglou said: “Dave is obviously closer because his injury happened before Kyogo so he's probably two or three weeks ahead of Kyogo. I haven't put timeframes on it because I could end up being wildly out, but Dave is working hard, Kyogo is working hard.” The game could also come too soon for Yosuke Ideguchi.

The brief on Raith

Things haven't been great for the Rovers in recent weeks. Starting with their on-field malaise. A glance at the table shows them sitting fourth, seven points off top which looks respectable enough. However, the Kirkcaldy side have won one in nine, that being the win over Banks O’Dee in the previous round. Goalscoring has been somewhat of an issue. Which brings us to the off-field controversy. Everyone in Scottish football will be aware of the David Goodwillie saga. Raith signed the striker from Clyde but due to the backlash following the deadline day move the club were moved to say he won’t play for the club again. A civil court case in 2017 ruled the 32-year-old to be a rapist.

Anything else?

Expect Ange Postecoglou to make changes to his side, as he did in the previous round against Alloa Athletic, with Bodo/Glimt coming up in the Conference League. The likes of Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales, Mikey Johnston and James McCarthy will be hoping for involvement as well as Christopher Jullien.

Raith will be looking to create a shock, invoking the spirit of the 1994 League Cup winning side who defeated Celtic in the final on penalties.

The safe-standing section at Parkhead won’t be open after the club decided to close it following complaints from Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council over the use of pyrotechnics by fans at the recent derby with Rangers.

Betting

Celtic 1/12 Draw 7/1 Rangers 20/1