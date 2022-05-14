Celtic v Motherwell: Late team news for title presentation and Tom Rogic farewell

Both he, and team-mate Nir Bitton, will epart this summer and the Israelie defensive midfielder starts on the bench against Motherwell with Celtic Park preparing a title party.

The trophy will be handed over to captain Callum mcGregor and the team which posed alongside the silverware on their way into the ground is a strong one with many of the season’s key performers included.

Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers both start in what could – but Celtic fans hope won’t – be their final appearances after successful loan deals.

Joe Hart will take his usual spot in goals and as well as the American ahead of him, Carl Starfelt, Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor make up the defence with Josip Juranovic still injured.

David Turnbull partners Rogic and McGregor in the middle with an attack of Jota, Diazen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi completing a team which is practically full-strength for Ange Postecoglou.

Motherwell make an equally strong end to the season, though won’t have talisman Kevin van Veen in attack or Mark O’Hara who both start on the bench.

Goalscorers in the midweek win over Hearts, Ricki Lamie and Joe Efford both start as Graeme Alexander has named Liam Kelly in goals and a settled midfield of Stephen O’Donnell, dean cornelius, Sean Goss and Jake Carroll.

Celtic staff and players stand with the trophy before the cinch Premiership match against Motherwell at Celtic Park. (Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)