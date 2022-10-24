Celtic v Kilmarnock, Rangers v Aberdeen - Premier Sports Cup ticket prices and allocations announced

The SPFL announced ticket details for the two semi-final encounters, including Celtic’s fixture with Kilmarnock. The games are scheduled for the middle of January.

Aberdeen fans will be housed in the South and East Stands, while Killie will occupy the South and West Stands. The Rugby Park side revealed that it “has been agreed by both clubs that the initial allocations may change depending on demand. Prices for adults range from £28 to £38 and it is £12 for under-16s and over-65s.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals promise to be two hugely exciting matches.

“The Premier Sports Cup continues to be a real success story as a competition and supporters at home will be able to tune in to watch the semi-finals live on Premier Sports.

“We are all looking forward to both games and would like to wish the four remaining clubs the very best of luck.”

Celtic's clash with Kilmarnock, a repeat of the 2012 final won by Killie, is a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, January 14 with Rangers and Aberdeen playing the following day at 3pm.

Aberdeen saw off Partick Thistle to set up their match with Rangers who were booed off during the week after edging past Championship side Dundee at Ibrox. Celtic won comfortably at Motherwell, while Kilmarnock were the first team in the draw after defeating Dundee United at Rugby Park.

