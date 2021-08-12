Celtic v Jablonec: Kick-off time, how to watch, plus Hibs, Aberdeen and St Johnstone TV details

Celtic, Hibs, St Johnstone and Aberdeen are all in European action this evening. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In the Europa League, Celtic welcome Jablonec to a sold-out Parkhead for their third qualifying round second leg. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be looking to complete the job following a 4-2 win in the Czech Republic last week. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar await the winners in the next round.

Also in the Europa League third qualifying round, double cup winners St Johnstone host European heavyweights Galatasaray at a packed McDiarmid Park looking for what would be a famous victory following the notable 1-1 first leg draw in Istanbul. Danish side Randers lie in wait in the play-off round.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs and Aberdeen are also in action in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round. The Edinburgh side are in Croatia to face Rijeka with the tie locked at 1-1 from the first leg, while the Dons meet Breidablik at Pittodrie leading 3-2 from the first leg in Iceland.

Should Hibs progress they will meet either Bohemian or PAOK in the next round, while an Aberdeen win would face either AEL Limassol or Qarabağ.

All four sides will be looking to reach the play-off round of their respective competitions, where they will be just one step away from the group stage stages and the guarantee of European football until December.

It promises to be an exciting night ahead and here’s how you can watch each of the four ties:

Celtic v Jablonec

The match takes place at a sold-out Celtic Park with a 7.45pm kick-off as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to build on a 4-2 advantage from the away leg. The game is not being broadcast on TV but a live stream of the match is available via Celtic TV for UK and international subscribers with the broadcast starting at 7.15pm, where presenter Connie McLaughlin will be joined by John Hartson and John Collins.

Match preview HERE

St Johnstone v Galatasaray

There is huge excitement in Perth as Callum Davidson’s men welcome Fatih Terim’s star-studded side to McDiarmid Park with the tie heading towards a sell-out following the 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg in Turkey. The game is being shown live on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 645pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off. The match can also be watched online via the BBC Sport website.

Match preview HERE

Rijeka v Hibs

The Hibees were unfortunate not to take a lead to Croatia for the second leg after an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw at Easter Road last week. Tonight’s match kicks off at 7pm UK time and is being broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage due to start at 655pm. You can also watch it online via the Premier Player.

Match preview HERE

Aberdeen v Breidablik

After their 3-2 win in Reykjavik last week, the Dons welcome their Icelandic opponents to Pittodrie this evening looking to secure passage through to the Europa Conference League play-off round. The game is not on TV but is being shown live on RedTV, Aberdeen’s own club channel, with coverage presented by Rob McLean starting 30 minutes prior to the 7.45pm kick-off. The pay-per-view stream is priced at £13.99.

Match preview HERE