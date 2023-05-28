TV coverage of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness on Saturday will be moved from the main BBC One Scotland channel if the FA Cup final overruns, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness will kick-off at 5.30pm at Hampden on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish FA revealed last month that the Hampden showpiece was being shifted to a 5.30pm kick-off in order to avoid a clash with the Manchester derby clash taking place at Wembley at 3pm the same day.

The switch was criticised by both finalists and has resulted in Scotrail putting on special trains back to Inverness for travelling fans, while the Scottish Government has also asked the SFA to explain its decision.

Speaking last week, SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said the kick-off move was made in order to give the Scottish Cup final it's own "breathing space" and give it the best opportunity to "showcase the game".

However, while Viaplay will broadcast to a UK-wide audience via its subscription channel, BBC schedules have shown that it will not broadcast the game outwith Scotland, with Garden Rescue to be shown across England instead.

Now it has been confirmed that if the FA Cup final goes to extra-time and penalties, the start of the Scottish Cup final will be moved from BBC One Scotland and shown only on the BBC Scotland channel to avoid an overlap.

The BBC website states: “The Cup Final will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer, with the Sportscene programme also having a half-hour build-up on the BBC Scotland channel.