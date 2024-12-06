Here's how we expect Celtic and Hibs to line-up for Saturday's game at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic v Hibs predicted XI: Brendan Rodgers opts for 5 changes as he juggles hectic schedule - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 17:08 BST

Here’s how we predict Celtic and Hibs will line-up at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Celtic will hope to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as they welcome resurgent Hibs to Glasgow this Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).

After dropping just two points in the league to date, Brendan Rodgers’ side moved seven points clear of second-placed Aberdeen on Wednesday thanks to Reo Hatate’s late goal at Pittodrie to strengthen their aim of winning a fourth consecutive title.

Visitors Hibs will arrive with a spring in their step though, having picked up four points from their last two games to move off the bottom of the table. A 3-0 win at Motherwell last weekend saw them leapfrog Edinburgh rivals Hearts and head coach David Gray will hope they can continue their form and spring a surprise against the champions.

The hosts are expected to have virtually a full strength squad to choose from, though Tuesday’s vital Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb could see Rodgers juggle with his starting XI as he aims to keep his squad fresh during a rigorous fixture list.

As for Hibs, they are able to welcome back Jordan Obita from suspension, but will Gray opt to keep faith with the team that won so handsomely at Fir Park last weekend?

The Scotsman predict the Celtic and Hibs starting XI’s for their Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park, using live photos from Friday’s training sessions.

Has conceded just four goals and kept 11 clean sheets in 14 league matches since joining the club in the summer.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

Has conceded just four goals and kept 11 clean sheets in 14 league matches since joining the club in the summer. | SNS Group

Kept his first clean-sheet in the 3-0 win over Motherwell last week and is expected to keep his place ahead of Josef Bursik.

2. GK: Jordan Smith - Hibs

Kept his first clean-sheet in the 3-0 win over Motherwell last week and is expected to keep his place ahead of Josef Bursik. | SNS Group

The Canadian full-back is having an incredible season.

3. RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic

The Canadian full-back is having an incredible season. | SNS Group

The Irish defender will play on the right-hand side of a back three after playing his part in last week's clean sheet against Motherwell.

4. RCB: Warren O'Hora - Hibs

The Irish defender will play on the right-hand side of a back three after playing his part in last week's clean sheet against Motherwell. | SNS Group

Related topics:Team news
