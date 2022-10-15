Harry McKirdy is pushing for his first Hibs start against Celtic.

Midfielder David Turnbull (ankle) and defender Stephen Welsh (knock) drop out of the champions’ squad for the game this Saturday (kick-off 3pm). Captain and central midfielder Callum McGregor and centre-back Carl Starfelt both remain sidelined by knee injuries.

Defenders Rocky Bushiri and Demi Mitchell are back in the Hibs squad following injury lay-offs. Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and forward Momo Bojang are on the sidelines after sustaining ankle and groin injuries. Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), forwards Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Aiden McGeady (knee) are working their way back towards fitness.

Manager Lee Johnson says his team selection may be influenced by the speed of Celtic’s ballboys. The Hibs manager is also mulling over changes to his starting XI after they missed a host of chances against Dundee United on Tuesday, with enigmatic forward Harry McKirdy pushing for a start ahead of Elie Youan.

Probable Celtic team: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, Hatate, Mooy; Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada.

