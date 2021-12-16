Celtic v Hibs cup final fears as Jason Leitch expresses Covid concerns

Jason Leitch has expressed concern over fans travelling to Hampden for the Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers amid a sharp rise in Covid cases.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 11:47 am
National Clincial Director Jason Leitch is concerned that the Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Hibs could lead to further spread of Covid infections.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

While Scotland’s national clinical director admitted the game itself is not likely to cause issues, he is fearful that 50,000 people travelling to and from the national stadium could potentially lead to a further spike in infections as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

Around 19,000 Hibs fans are expected to journey from Edinburgh in trains, buses or cars, while thousands of Celtic supporters will also come from outwith Glasgow on supporters’ buses and on public transport.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon introduced new measures on Tuesday in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, with a limit on three households placed on any social gatherings and the return of social distancing and table service in hospitality settings.

Football crowds have so far been unaffected, but there are fears that this could change as cases continue to rise.

Professor Leitch said: “Once you get to the cup final, I’m actually not that worried because that’s outdoors, it’s a big space, it will be Scotland in December — it will likely be windy and cold. So the virus won’t like that. What I am worried about is the buses, the cars, the trains getting to that event.”

Leitch also urged fans to get their booster vaccine and to take a lateral flow test before travelling.

Sunday’s final is due to take place at Hampden with a 3pm kick-off.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Jason LeitchScotlandRangers
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.