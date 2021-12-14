Celtic v Hibs cup final fears allayed after Nicola Sturgeon Omicron briefing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives a coronavirus update at the Scottish Parliament on December 14, 2021 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The spread of the Omicron variant had led to fears that the Scottish Government could look to reimpose the limits on attendances that had seen clubs play behind closed doors or in front of reduced capacities for much of the past 18 months.

The First Minister had warned of a "tsunami" of new infections and refused to rule out the possibility of reimposing restrictions on football attendances when asked how the spread of the new variant could impact Scottish football during last week.

However, in her latest address to Holyrood ministers on Tuesday, the SNP leader made no mention of limiting spectator numbers for outdoor events, for now, giving the green light for a full capacity crowd at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The final is expected to draw an attendance of more than 50,000 people and advice issued by national clinical director Jason Leitch last week is for all fans to conduct a lateral flow test prior to attending.

Restrictions as things stand would also allow for full houses at matches over the festive period, with big derby fixtures including Celtic v Rangers on January 2 and Hibs v Hearts on January 3 set for sell-out crowds at Parkhead and Easter Road respectively.

Scottish clubs suffered significant financial losses last season due to playing behind closed doors, but after a phased return of spectators at the start of the current campaign, full capacity numbers have been welcomed back since August.